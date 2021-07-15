Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 412,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $178,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 529,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,833. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

