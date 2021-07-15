Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $5.30 Million in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 533,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,430,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BENE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

