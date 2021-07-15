Shaolin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,206 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,003,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 943,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,418,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 285,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

LATN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 60,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

