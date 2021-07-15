Shaolin Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bull Horn were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bull Horn by 440.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 353,065 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at $4,038,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the 1st quarter valued at $2,801,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHSE remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

