Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 174,135 Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,135 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTAQU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 435.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VTAQU remained flat at $$10.47 during trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.