ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,191 shares of company stock worth $28,339,006. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 159,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWAV traded down $9.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.63. 392,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.81. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

