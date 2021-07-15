Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.94

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.94 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 45,338 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £35.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.95.

In other Shoe Zone news, insider Anthony Edward Pennington Smith bought 900,720 shares of Shoe Zone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £720,576 ($941,437.16).

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

