Short Interest in ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Declines By 83.3%

ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABCE stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. ABCO Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.22.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers.

