Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Drops By 95.6%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the June 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Adriatic Metals in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

