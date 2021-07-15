Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Increases By 2,800.0%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AHOTF opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHOTF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

