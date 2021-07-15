Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Drops By 99.8%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,296,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,098. Atlas Crest Investment has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

