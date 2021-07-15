Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Declines By 98.9%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BIOIF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,712. Biome Grow has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

