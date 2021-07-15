Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Increases By 157.2%

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a growth of 157.2% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIMI opened at $1.12 on Thursday. BOQI International Medical has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BOQI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

