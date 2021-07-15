Short Interest in Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Increases By 200.0%

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRMBQ remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Thursday. 200,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,625. Crumbs Bake Shop has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.

About Crumbs Bake Shop

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc is engaged in the business of selling of cupcakes, cakes, pies, cookies and other baked goods, as well as hot and cold beverages. The company offers its products through its stores, e-commerce division, catering services and wholesale distribution business. It operates in the urban, suburban, commercial, and residential markets.

