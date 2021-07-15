Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Drops By 82.1%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group downgraded Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.80. 1,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,579. The company has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

