Short Interest in Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Rises By 266.0%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 266.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

