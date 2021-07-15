Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Increases By 800.0%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

GN Store Nord A/S stock traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.86. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $174.95 and a 12-month high of $286.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.52.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $666.14 million for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 32.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

