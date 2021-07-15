Short Interest in GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Decreases By 98.8%

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the June 15th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,247,071,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GNCC Capital stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,423,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,118,500. GNCC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About GNCC Capital
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for GNCC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNCC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.