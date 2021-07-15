Short Interest in GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Decreases By 98.8%

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the June 15th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,247,071,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GNCC Capital stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,423,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,118,500. GNCC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get GNCC Capital alerts:

About GNCC Capital

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for GNCC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNCC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.