Short Interest in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Grows By 126.8%

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the June 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Graham stock traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $649.17. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,725. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Graham has a 1 year low of $350.44 and a 1 year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Graham by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

