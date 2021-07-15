Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Decreases By 84.3%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 543,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 69,695 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $321,000.

Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,641. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

