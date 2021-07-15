Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Grows By 2,800.0%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMUC opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Get ImmunoCellular Therapeutics alerts:

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.