Short Interest in Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Rises By 2,200.0%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INTI opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

