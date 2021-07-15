Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rises By 343.1%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 343.1% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.80% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.24. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

