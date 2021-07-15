Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Decreases By 100.0%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get International Seaways alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 515,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $482.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.