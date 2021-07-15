Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Rises By 138.9%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTMCF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Lithium Chile has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

