Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Rises By 138.9%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTMCF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Lithium Chile has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.