Short Interest in Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Rises By 1,200.0%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Solvay stock remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37.

SOLVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

