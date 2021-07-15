Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Expands By 348.3%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 348.3% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 25.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 72,404 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,466. The company has a market capitalization of $102.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.