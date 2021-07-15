Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Declines By 87.4%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TCCPY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 12,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

