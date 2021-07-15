Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Declines By 87.4%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TCCPY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 12,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.08.
About TechnoPro
Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.