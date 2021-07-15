Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Decreases By 80.0%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,900 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 3,604,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.2 days.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $14.40.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 60.91% and a net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

