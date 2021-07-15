Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Expands By 351.1%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 351.1% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRYIY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

TRYIY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toray Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

