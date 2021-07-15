Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Declines By 74.3%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 145,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $1.80 on Thursday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $130.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

