Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Increases By 399.2%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a growth of 399.2% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,826,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

VXUS stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

