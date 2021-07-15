Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GCTAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GCTAF stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

