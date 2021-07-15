Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Up 3.6%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.08. 1,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 128,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBTX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

