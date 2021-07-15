SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.71.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52.

In related news, Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$739,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 343,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,133,159.13.

About SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

