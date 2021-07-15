Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.