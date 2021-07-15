Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.36. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,856,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,797,000 after buying an additional 204,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

