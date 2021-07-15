Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 17,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 11,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

