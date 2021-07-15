Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 17,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 11,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

