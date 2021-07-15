SJW Group to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SJW Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 720,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.