SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.31 price objective on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 28th.

SLGWF stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 277,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,026. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21. SLANG Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

