SM Energy (NYSE:SM) COO Sells $2,843,051.40 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.20, for a total transaction of $2,843,051.40.

SM traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 177,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 391,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SM Energy by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 244,514 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.