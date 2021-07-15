Small Love Potion Trading 59.9% Higher Over Last Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $142.50 million and approximately $220.04 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

