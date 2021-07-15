Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading 4% Higher

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.73. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

