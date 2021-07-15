Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $279.74.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $252.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,146 shares of company stock valued at $179,821,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

