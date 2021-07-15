Soapstone Management L.P. Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Soapstone Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.6% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 473,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,924,068. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $185.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

