Soapstone Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Soapstone Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,500 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises 7.6% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

BECN traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,597. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

