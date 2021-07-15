Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EL. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.96.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $326.56 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $187.75 and a 52 week high of $326.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,130 shares of company stock valued at $147,782,647. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.