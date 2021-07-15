Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.