Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.94

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 15248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sogou by 52.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 707,874 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sogou by 293.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,173 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter valued at $11,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sogou by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 688,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at $7,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

