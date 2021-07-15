SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Trimmed by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 372.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,697 shares of company stock worth $10,294,803 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.05.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $245.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

